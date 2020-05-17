MineBee Market Cap Hits $686,883.85 (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. MineBee has a market cap of $686,883.85 and approximately $66,149.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MineBee has traded down 58.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MineBee token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.90 or 0.01980898 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00086052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00169175 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MineBee Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

