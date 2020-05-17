Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

NASDAQ:MGEN opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.06. Miragen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.69% and a negative return on equity of 158.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 260,322 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

