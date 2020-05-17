Mizuho Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mizuho restated their hold rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.15.

Fortinet stock opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $144.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,704 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,215 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,057,000 after purchasing an additional 386,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

