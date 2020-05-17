Mizuho Upgrades Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) to Buy

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $186.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $158.00. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LH. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $167.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judith C. Seltz acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,735.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

