Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,121 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,650,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,315 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,383,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,408 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,108.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,166,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,311 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.12. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,821 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

