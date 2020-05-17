Morgan Stanley Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $174.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Cintas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cintas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.18.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $227.42 on Thursday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $304.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.58 and a 200 day moving average of $249.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after acquiring an additional 42,474 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Cintas by 208.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.