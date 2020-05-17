MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

