Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of copper tube and fittings; brass and copper alloy rod, bar and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum and copper impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; and fabricated tubular products. Mueller’s operations are located throughout the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, and China. Mueller’s business is importantly linked to the construction of new homes; the improvement and reconditioning of existing homes and structures; and the commercial construction market which includes, office buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals, etc. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Mueller Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.37. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $602.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 52.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,065,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 32.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

