NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase or reorganization. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:DKNG stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. NASDAQ:DKNG has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $29.40.

NASDAQ:DKNG Company Profile

DraftKings & SBTech is based in the United States.

