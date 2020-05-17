National Bank Financial Weighs in on First National Financial Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for First National Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.02. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$342.14 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FN. TD Securities raised First National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$26.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.40. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$18.75 and a 12-month high of C$44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,568.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.15%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

