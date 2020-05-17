National Bank of Canada Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$67.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. CSFB dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$80.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.95.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$51.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$38.67 and a one year high of C$75.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.33.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

In other news, Director Denis Girouard bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,043,750. Also, Director Louis Vachon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.80 per share, with a total value of C$568,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,530,916.80. In the last quarter, insiders bought 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,090.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.