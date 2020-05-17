Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.69% of Navigator worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Navigator by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,791,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,134,000 after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 1.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,389,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,070 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Navigator by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,202,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Navigator by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.93 million, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

