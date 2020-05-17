NeoPhotonics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,139 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,040% compared to the average volume of 363 call options.

NYSE NPTN opened at $7.67 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $373.96 million, a P/E ratio of 153.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,572.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,488 shares of company stock worth $873,866 in the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

