Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) versus Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Head to Head Contrast

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Trivago and Net Element’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trivago 2.06% 1.95% 1.55% Net Element -9.94% -98.76% -27.80%

Volatility & Risk

Trivago has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Element has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trivago and Net Element’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trivago $939.36 million 0.54 $19.22 million $0.06 24.17 Net Element $65.00 million 0.15 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Net Element.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Net Element shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Net Element shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trivago and Net Element, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17 Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trivago presently has a consensus target price of $2.58, suggesting a potential upside of 77.59%. Given Trivago’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trivago is more favorable than Net Element.

Summary

Trivago beats Net Element on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2018, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 3.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools. Its services include Unified Payments, a payment acceptance solution; Unified m-POS, an easy-to-use mobile application for small and medium sized businesses (SMB); Aptito, a cloud-based POS platform for the hospitality industry and SMB merchants; Restoactive, a visual POS integration solution for restaurants; Zero Pay, a payment acceptance program for SMB merchants; PayOnline, an integrated e-commerce and mobile payments processing platform, and fraud management system; Pay-Travel, a payment processing solutions to the travel industry; Sales Central, a cloud-based solution to enhance responsiveness of indirect non-bank sales forces and sales efficiency; Netevia, which delivers end-to-end payment processing through easy-to-use APIs; and Digital Provider, an integrated direct-carrier and mobile operator solution for smaller content providers and merchants throughout selected international markets. It operates in North America, Russia, Europe, Asia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in North Miami Beach, Florida.

