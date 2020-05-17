New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. New Relic updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.01-0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85. New Relic has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $102.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on New Relic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $1,388,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,495 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

