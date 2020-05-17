New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Cut to $89.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $98.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.30% from the company’s current price.

NEWR has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on New Relic from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $1,388,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,495 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in New Relic by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in New Relic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.