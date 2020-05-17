New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 278,590 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,586,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 278,590 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Walt Disney worth $443,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

DIS stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average is $127.67. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

