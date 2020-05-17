New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $39,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 60.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.40.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $184.92 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $285.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.