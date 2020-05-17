New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $44,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $163,313,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $86,583,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $77,114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 61,009.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 802,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after buying an additional 801,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,175,000 after purchasing an additional 687,254 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Shares of K stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

