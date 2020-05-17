New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,883 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.37% of CBRE Group worth $46,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,422,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in CBRE Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,203,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,323,000 after buying an additional 1,129,347 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in CBRE Group by 596.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 804,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,303,000 after buying an additional 688,882 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in CBRE Group by 56,932.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 668,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,968,000 after buying an additional 667,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,081,000 after buying an additional 647,861 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.73 per share, with a total value of $100,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,750.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

