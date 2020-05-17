New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,900 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $49,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 48,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 71.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $150,005.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $146,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,582 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $130.77 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

