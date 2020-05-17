New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 87,758 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,758 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.29% of Twilio worth $36,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $90,863,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $87,917,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after buying an additional 458,920 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $28,997,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,202,000 after buying an additional 215,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,757 shares of company stock valued at $26,317,549. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.45.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $189.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $108.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $197.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

