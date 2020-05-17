NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.83

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.83 and traded as low as $13.48. NFI Group shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 249,701 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $903.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.83.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Vincent Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$214,903.26. Also, Senior Officer Ian Scott Smart acquired 6,100 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$961,860. Insiders purchased 13,100 shares of company stock worth $142,335 in the last quarter.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.