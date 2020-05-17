NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Price Target Raised to $32.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGM. Citigroup dropped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NGM opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 million.

In other news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 301,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,014,729.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Svennilson purchased 33,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $607,077.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,595,742 shares of company stock worth $21,358,882.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Svennilson Peter grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 16,420,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,621,000 after acquiring an additional 253,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 246,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 833.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 198,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 92,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

