Nord/LB Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €74.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €85.91 ($99.89).

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €73.00 ($84.88) on Thursday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($107.40). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €121.22.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

