North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.50

North West Company Inc (OTCMKTS:NNWWF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.50 and traded as low as $18.55. North West shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of North West from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of North West from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 119 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 6 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 41 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 16 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; and 1 Tim Hortons stand-alone franchise restaurant; 1 Wally's Drug Store; and 2 North West Company Fur Marketing outlets, which offers wild furs, Aboriginal handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

