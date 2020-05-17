NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. NortonLifeLock updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.18-0.22 EPS.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

