Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Announces Earnings Results

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.64%. Nova Measuring Instruments updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.37-0.51 EPS.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

