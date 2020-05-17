Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Novanta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $91.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.34. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.61 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Novanta by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 335,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 199,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after buying an additional 32,883 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Novanta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 405,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Novanta by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,616,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $850,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,781,541. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

