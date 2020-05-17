NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.79.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $339.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $340.02. The firm has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

