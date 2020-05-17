NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,707 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 107,204 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of NXP Semiconductors worth $51,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,979 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,410 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,563,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 53,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $383,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

