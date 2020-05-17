Octoin Coin (OCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $29,518.84

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded up 27.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Octoin Coin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Octoin Coin has a market cap of $29,518.84 and approximately $33.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Octoin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Octoin Coin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin (CRYPTO:OCC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Octoin Coin’s official website is occwallet.com.

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

