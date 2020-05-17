Oddo Bhf Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €28.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €47.20 ($54.88) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Internet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.51 ($42.45).

United Internet stock opened at €35.00 ($40.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.30. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a fifty-two week high of €36.73 ($42.71).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

