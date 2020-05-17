Oddo Bhf Reiterates €27.00 Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)

Oddo Bhf set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.90 ($26.63) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.34 ($34.11).

ETR DRI opened at €23.06 ($26.81) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a fifty-two week high of €32.88 ($38.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

