Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical device company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.24. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 461,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

