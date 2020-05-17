Oppenheimer Comments on Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encore Capital Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

ECPG has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $988.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.44 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.