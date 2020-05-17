Oppenheimer Comments on Rexnord Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rexnord in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rexnord’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

RXN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of RXN opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $93,933.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,508.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Rexnord by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in Rexnord by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,044,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

