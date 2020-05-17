Oppenheimer Comments on Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.07). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:SBH opened at $9.85 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,603,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 2,335,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,650,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,052,000.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $95,013.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,735.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $260,559.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,150 shares of company stock worth $308,773. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

