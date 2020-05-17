Oppenheimer Comments on Sony Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sony in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sony’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%.

SNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sony has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sony by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sony by 408.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

