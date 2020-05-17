Oppenheimer Comments on TapImmune Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRKR)

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TapImmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TapImmune’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRKR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TapImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. TapImmune has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 22.82.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

