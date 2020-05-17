Oppenheimer Increases Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $50.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALLO has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 16.46 and a quick ratio of 16.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $46.22.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $392,668.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,426 shares in the company, valued at $42,779,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $71,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

