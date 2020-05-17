Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. Athenex has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $832.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 87.86% and a negative return on equity of 67.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, Director Manson Fok bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rudolf Kwan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Insiders bought a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $998,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Athenex by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athenex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Athenex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Athenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Athenex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

