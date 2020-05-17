Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PK. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Shares of PK stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,686.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,010.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,554,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,772,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,279,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,757,000 after acquiring an additional 313,533 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,210 shares during the period.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

