Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Paycom Software worth $49,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

PAYC opened at $261.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.74. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.88, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $362,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $1,363,182 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

