Peel Hunt Lowers Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Price Target to GBX 5

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its target price decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 8.50 ($0.11) to GBX 5 ($0.07) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.07) price target (down from GBX 6 ($0.08)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded Petra Diamonds to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 3 ($0.04) in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded Petra Diamonds to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Petra Diamonds from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 5 ($0.07) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 10 ($0.13).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Shares of LON PDL opened at GBX 1.97 ($0.03) on Wednesday. Petra Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 26.48 ($0.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.14.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.