PepsiCo’s (PEP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo stock opened at $135.95 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

