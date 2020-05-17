PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.08.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.34.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,814.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 94,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.