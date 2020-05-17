PGT Innovations’ (PGTI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PGTI. B. Riley lowered PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.08.

Shares of PGTI opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $642.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.34.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $18,307,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 998.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,850,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,585,000 after buying an additional 1,681,727 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,412,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 289,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,194,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,630,000 after buying an additional 186,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

