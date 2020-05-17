Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of OncoCyte in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Vatnsdal now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OCX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of OCX opened at $2.88 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 27,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $61,508.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,017.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in OncoCyte by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 1,511.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 160,135 shares in the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.