Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.97 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.22 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

